Seacor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CKH)

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,995 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 9,752% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of CKH stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. Seacor has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $850.91 million, a PE ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacor will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seacor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,124,000 after purchasing an additional 96,539 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seacor during the fourth quarter worth about $20,030,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Seacor by 1,129.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 262,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seacor by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 186,568 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seacor during the fourth quarter worth about $10,841,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

