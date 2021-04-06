SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,726,000 after buying an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $2,766,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITE opened at $176.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.79. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.92 and a 12 month high of $181.98.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

