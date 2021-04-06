Skycoin Trading 27.9% Higher This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $83.59 million and $4.70 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00007213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00274467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00114484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.59 or 0.00772456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,863.05 or 0.99860040 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

