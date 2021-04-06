SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,839 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,729,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after buying an additional 872,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after buying an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.