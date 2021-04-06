SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 799 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

NOC opened at $330.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $357.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.54.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

