Smiths Group plc (SMIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.70 on May 14th

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) announced a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,591.50 ($20.79) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,511.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,483.22. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,088.50 ($14.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.10.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley bought 860 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

Several analysts have weighed in on SMIN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

