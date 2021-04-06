Smiths Group plc (SMIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.70 on May 14th

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) announced a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,591.50 ($20.79) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,511.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,483.22. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,088.50 ($14.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.10.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley bought 860 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

Several analysts have weighed in on SMIN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also: How Short Selling Works

Dividend History for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit