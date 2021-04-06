Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 5,567.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Snowflake worth $84,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $4,383,549,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $570,886,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

Snowflake stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.30. 11,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.07 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,138,206 shares of company stock worth $254,334,764 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.