SnowGem (XSG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.