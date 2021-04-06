SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $772,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total value of $11,877,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,844 shares of company stock valued at $378,865,093 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.90.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,850,580. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.51 and a 1-year high of $310.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.