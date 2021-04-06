SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after buying an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,741,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.42. 4,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.