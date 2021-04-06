Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Trading Down 4.8%

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) shares dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00.

About Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF)

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Sophos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit