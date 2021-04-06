Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 4%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.94. 97,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,683,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRNE. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

