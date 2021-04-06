Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 4%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.94. 97,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,683,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRNE. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.