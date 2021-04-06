Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s current price.

LUV has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

LUV opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $242,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,771 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 12,231 shares of the airline’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 62.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 179,110 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 68,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

