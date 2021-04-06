Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $70,300.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $70,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Networks alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $72,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $47,193.28.

On Thursday, March 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $30,783.62.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $116,200.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $108,400.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $57,100.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $57,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $63,800.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $66,900.00.

LOV opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 440,301 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.