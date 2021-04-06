SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,964 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,027.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 92,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,959,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 72,204 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after buying an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $72.47.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

