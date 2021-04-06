Spotify Technology’s (SPOT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPOT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nordea Equity Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.25.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $13.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,171. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $116.00 and a one year high of $387.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after buying an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after acquiring an additional 864,572 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,018,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

