Spotify Technology’s (SPOT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPOT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nordea Equity Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.25.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $13.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,171. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $116.00 and a one year high of $387.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after buying an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after acquiring an additional 864,572 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,018,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Stock Target Advisor

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit