Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

AFG opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day moving average is $91.03. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $120.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

