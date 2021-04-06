Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRI. B. Riley upped their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of CRI opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

