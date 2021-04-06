Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 46,221 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of DHT worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in DHT by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 465,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 255,506 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in DHT by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of -0.08. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

