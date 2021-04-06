Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 11,864 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after purchasing an additional 424,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,548 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $53,385,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,505,593.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,223 shares of company stock worth $5,451,984 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE JBL opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

