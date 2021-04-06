Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,807,150.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $685,350.00.
  • On Friday, March 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $670,200.00.
  • On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $2,206,200.00.
  • On Friday, February 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $3,149,200.00.
  • On Monday, January 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $2,819,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,855,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.52. The company had a trading volume of 215,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,055,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,849,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

