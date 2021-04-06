Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,558 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $162,172.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,991.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55.

On Thursday, March 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,922 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $1,785,568.86.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 22,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $2,217,071.10.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $415,180.80.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00.

Natera stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.83. 504,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.85.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

