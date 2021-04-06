Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,558 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $162,172.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,991.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20.
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,922 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $1,785,568.86.
- On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 22,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $2,217,071.10.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00.
- On Monday, February 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $415,180.80.
- On Wednesday, January 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00.
Natera stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.83. 504,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
