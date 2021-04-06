Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 8.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Regency Centers by 99.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 194,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 97,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Regency Centers by 16.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.