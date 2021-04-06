Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ECF stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Read More: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.