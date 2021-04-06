Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of WesBanco worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of WSBC opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

