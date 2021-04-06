Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

