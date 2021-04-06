Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,568 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,911,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 262.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 191,166 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 299,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 184,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $42.17.

