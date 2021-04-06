Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Cara Therapeutics worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARA. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 113,465 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 114,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 48,285 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $60,376.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,732.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,267.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,287 shares of company stock worth $671,744. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARA opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

