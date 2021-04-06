STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,560 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE STM opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

