Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $184.89 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $177.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.61 and a 200-day moving average of $171.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.