Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,887 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.02 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a PE ratio of 144.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

