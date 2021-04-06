Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,632 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,771 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 12,231 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.2% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 393,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

