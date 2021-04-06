Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis Sells 24,880 Shares

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,092,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stride stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 207.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 125,241 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stride by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 21.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

