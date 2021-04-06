SVB Leerink Increases iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target to $60.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $36.24. 737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. State Street Corp bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,237,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $59,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

