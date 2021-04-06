Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion and a PE ratio of 28.24.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. The business had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.9036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.