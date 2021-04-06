swisspartners Ltd. Buys New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.4% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,695,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.86. 9,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,318. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $112.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.68.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

