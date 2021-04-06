swisspartners Ltd. Buys New Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at about $25,132,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000.

Get XPeng alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. 65,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,983,859. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

There is no company description available for Xpeng Inc

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.