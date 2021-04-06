swisspartners Ltd. Invests $1.25 Million in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Momo accounts for 1.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. swisspartners Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Momo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

MOMO stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. 43,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOMO. DA Davidson lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

