swisspartners Ltd. Makes New $282,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $599,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NIO by 338.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 353,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,807,516. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

