swisspartners Ltd. Makes New $282,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $599,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NIO by 338.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 353,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,807,516. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit