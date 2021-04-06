swisspartners Ltd. Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,522. The firm has a market cap of $163.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

