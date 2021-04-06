swisspartners Ltd. Purchases Shares of 29,464 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,000. Zoetis makes up approximately 4.2% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.72. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.