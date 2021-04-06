T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $166,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $176.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.42 and a 52 week high of $179.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

