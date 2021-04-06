Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Down 5%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s stock price was down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.60 and last traded at $44.61. Approximately 2,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 467,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $41,946.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,237.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,394. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.