Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.06). Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

TCMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $69,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

