Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE TAK opened at $18.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. Research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

