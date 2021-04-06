Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.
NYSE TAK opened at $18.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
