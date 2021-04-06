Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $22,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $2,473,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 337,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

Shares of RAMP opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.