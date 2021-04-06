Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $20.10 Million Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $20,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $66,462,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,688,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,002,000 after acquiring an additional 380,655 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,407,000 after acquiring an additional 275,733 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average is $97.89. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

