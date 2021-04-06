Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 11,350 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of IQVIA worth $25,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV stock opened at $200.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.