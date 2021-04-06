Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after buying an additional 188,388 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.94, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.24. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

