Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $660.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $229.07 and a 12 month high of $666.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.